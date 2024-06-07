Greg Fargo leaving Colgate to take over as coach of New York team in Pro Women’s Hockey League

Greg Fargo is leaving Colgate University after 12 seasons to take over as head coach of the Professional Women’s Hockey League New York franchise, the league announced. The 41-year-old Fargo led a Colgate women’s hockey program to seven 20-win seasons and five NCAA Tournament berths, and was the ECAC’s coach of the year in 2021. He takes over a New York team that finished last in the six-team league’s first season. He replaces Howie Draper, who stepped down to resume his former job coaching the University of Alberta women’s hockey program. Fargo’s hiring comes days before the PWHL holds its second annual draft on Monday, and with New York holding the No. 1 pick.

