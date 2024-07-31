Greg Dulcich has made it back to the Broncos’ main field after two injury-marred seasons

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Tight end Greg Dulcich is finally healthy after missing 15 games last season and seven the year before with recurring hamstring injuries. At the Denver Broncos training camp this summer Dulcich is flashing both the talent that made him a third-round draft pick and a new gait that the team’s medical, strength and training staffs hope will keep him healthy. If he can stay on the field this season coach Sean Payton plans for Dulcich to play a big role in his offense. Some bad news for the Broncos on Wednesday, though, as tackle Quinn Bailey broke his right ankle.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.