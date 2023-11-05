Greg Desrosiers Jr. runs for 162 yards, 3 TDs as UMass beats Merrimack, 31-21

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Greg Desrosiers Jr. ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns to spark Massachusetts past Merrimack, 31-21 in a non-conference game to earn the Minutemen their first home field win of the season. UMass now has won back-to-back games since snapping a string of seven straight losses.

