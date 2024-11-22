Greg Biffle wins Myers Brothers Award for humanitarian aid relief efforts following Hurricane Helene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle has been named the recipient of the National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award for his humanitarian aid efforts earlier this summer in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Before most of the country knew the devastation the hurricane dealt Western North Carolina and East Tennessee, Biffle had already boarded his personal helicopter, delivering aid to the flooded, remote region that was cut off from the rest of the world. Biffle’s unselfish efforts as part of Operation Helidrop spearheaded NASCAR’s mobilization to help those who desperately needed food, water, medicine, clothing and housing.

