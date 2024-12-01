Greenwood’s late penalty helps Marseille beat Monaco 2-1 and move into second place

PARIS (AP) — Mason Greenwood’s late penalty gave Marseille a 2-1 home win over Monaco and lifted the team over its rival into second place in the French league. It was Greenwood’s ninth league goal of the campaign. Marseille moved above Monaco on goal difference with both sides seven points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. Arnaud Nordin grabbed the equalizer in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time as rock-bottom Montpellier drew 2-2 with Lille. A player from each side was sent off in stoppage time and Montpellier coach Jean-Louis Gasset was also red-carded. Canada striker Jonathan David scored two penalties for fourth-place Lille. Alexandre Lacazette got a hat trick as Lyon beat Nice 4-1.

