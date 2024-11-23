Greenwood’s 3-touchdown day carries Long Island University past Wagner 35-28 in season finale

New York City (AP) — Ethan Greenwood ran for two touchdowns, including a 56-yarder to open the scoring, and Ludovick Choquette punched over from 2 yards out in the fourth quarter to lift Long Island University to a 35-28 win over Wagner in the season finale for both programs. The Sharks, who lost their first six games to start the season, won four of their final six games to finish 4-8 (3-3 in the Northeast Conference). Wagner lost its final four games to finish (4-8, 2-4).

