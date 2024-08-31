Greenwood scores twice in one minute in win for French leader Marseille

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Mason Greenwood has scored twice in one minute to launch Marseille to a 3-1 win over Toulouse in the French league. Greenwood scored in the 16th minute from a sharp angle and in the 17th from in front on Saturday. He has five goals from the first three Ligue 1 matches, matching the record of Mario Balotelli in 2016 with Nice. Marseille leads Nantes on top of the table on goal difference. Nantes also remains unbeaten after seeing off Montpellier 3-1. Brest got its first win, 4-0, at home at the expense of winless promoted side Saint-Etienne.

