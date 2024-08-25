Greenwood salvages a point for Marseille against Reims in the French league

PARIS (AP) — Mason Greenwood has salvaged a point for Marseille with his third French league goal of the season in a 2-2 draw against Reims at the Vélodrome. Despite taking an early lead through Amine Harit, Marseille’s defense faltered as Reims went ahead with goals from Yaya Kader Fofana and Sergio Akieme. Greenwood had scored twice in his debut for Marseille in a 5-1 victory over Brest in their league opener. The former Manchester United forward made a controversial move to Marseille this summer. Strasbourg earned its first league victory of the season with a high-intensity 3-1 win against Rennes.

