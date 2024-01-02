Greenwood one of three Getafe players sent off in 2-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Mason Greenwood has been accused of insulting a referee in the Spanish league and was one of three Getafe players sent off in a 2-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano. The referee said in his post-match report that Greenwood insulted him in the 50th minute with an expletive in English. The British player and the Spanish club denied it. Getafe coach José Bordalás blamed Greenwood’s poor Spanish for the red card. Real Sociedad overcome a red card to its goalkeeper in the first half to salvage a 1-1 home draw against Alaves.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.