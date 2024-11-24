Green’s four touchdowns lead Arkansas to 35-14 win over Louisiana Tech

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more to lift the Razorbacks to bowl eligibility with a 35-14 win over Louisiana Tech. It’s the fourth time Arkansas has reached such a status in coach Sam Pittman’s five seasons. Green ultimately threw for 221 yards and ran for 61. Both of his touchdowns were caught by Isaac TeSlaa who played in his final home game. Evan Bullock threw two touchdown passes to provide all of Louisiana Tech’s scoring.

