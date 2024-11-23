Greene Jr. runs for 3 TDs, Matthews adds 134 yards and a score to lead Towson over Campbell 45-23

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Tyrell Greene Jr. ran for three touchdowns, Devin Matthews added 134 yards on the ground with a score and Towson beat Campbell 45-23. Greene scored on a 7-yard run with 12:55 remaining, and after Tigers’ Will Middleton intercepted a Mike Chandler II pass, he broke loose for a 30-yard touchdown that stretched the Towson lead to 35-16 about 30 seconds later. Matthews carried the ball 15 times and scored on a 54-yard run for Towson (7-5, 5-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Mark Biggins had a 1-yard touchdown run and Chandler had a touchdown pass for Campbell (3-9, 1-7).

