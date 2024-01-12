Greene has 16, balanced No. 17 Ohio State women roll to 90-55 win over Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Madison Greene scored 16 points and No. 17 Ohio State blitzed Rutgers 90-55, the seventh-straight loss for the Scarlet Knights. Ohio State had 10 players play at least 15 minutes and none played more than 25. Along the way they had 20 assists on 30 baskets with Greene having five. Among the 28 Rutgers turnovers, the Buckeyes had 13 steals and scored 36 points on miscues. Destiny Adams had 18 points for Rutgers. Without putting a player in double figures, the Buckeyes raced to a 51-22 lead at the half. An early 15-2 run had the Buckeyes up 15-4 and a late 10-2 run helped make it 27-13 after one quarter. The second quarter featured a 17-2 run and Diana Collins drilled a 3-pointer just before the buzzer for the 29-point spread.

