Greene and Westburg replace Glasnow and Devers on All-Star Game rosters

NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati right-hander Hunter Greene and Baltimore infielder Jordan Westburg became first-time All-Stars when they were picked as injury replacements. Greene was selected by Major League Baseball to fill the spot of Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow, placed on the 15-day injured list because of back tightness. Westburg filled the spot of Boston third baseman Rafael Devers because he finished second in player, manager and coach voting. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Boston decided Devers should not go to the All-Star Game because of left shoulder soreness.

