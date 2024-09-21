Green, Yoder carry Lehigh to 35-20 win over Princeton

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Freshman Jaden Green ran for a career-high 82 yards and two touchdowns and Lehigh beat Princeton in the Tigers’s season-opener, 35-20. Green’s 34-yard touchdown run off left tackle with 6:49 left was the game’s final score. Green posted 18 carries and backfield mate Luke Yoder scored two touchdowns and ran for 73 yards on 12 carries. Princeton’s Bliane Hipa threw for 219 yards, two touchdowns but was intercepted three times.

