Green wins LPGA tournament in Singapore by one stroke

SINGAPORE (AP) — Hannah Green made a stunning 30-foot birdie at the final hole to clinch a one-stroke victory over Celine Boutier at the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship. Green made six birdies, three of which came in the final three holes, against one bogey in a final round 67 for a 13 under-par-275 at Sentosa Golf Club. It was the 27-year-old Australian’s fourth LPGA title, and first since the JM Eagle LA Championship last year.

