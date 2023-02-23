Green scores 23, Broome 19 as Auburn beats Ole Miss 78-74

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 13 of his 23 in the final six minutes — including going 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the final 30 seconds — and Johni Broome scored 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting to help Auburn beat Mississippi 78-74 after blowing a 12-point second-half lead. Green hit Jaylin Williams on a back-door cut for a two-hand dunk, converted a three-point play and then made a layup before Broome made back-to-back baskets and Green added another layup that gave the Tigers the lead for good at 70-64 with 3:38 to play. James White’s 3 cut Mississippi’s deficit to 74-73 with 14 seconds left but Green made four foul shots from there to seal it.

