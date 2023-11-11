Green Jr. paces Florida State with 18 points as ‘Noles smack Kennesaw State 94-67

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Senior guard Darrin Green Jr. scored 18 points and Florida State beat Kennesaw State 94-67 in the season opener for the Seminoles. Simeon Cottle scored 18 points for the Owls. RJ Johnson’s jump shot with 4:26 left before halftime brought the Owls within 34-25 and it marked the last time Kennesaw State would get within single digits. The Seminoles went on to lead 49-34 at halftime and outscored Kennesaw State 14-4 within the first six minutes for a 63-38 lead and cruised from there.

