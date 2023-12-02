Green, Jeanty lead Boise State to 44-20 win over UNLV for Mountain West title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Taylen Green threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, Ashton Jeanty rushed for 153 yards and a TD, and Boise State won its fifth Mountain West championship, beating UNLV 44-20. The Broncos have won three straight games under interim coach Spencer Danielson to improve to 8-5. They are expected to head to the LA Bowl, which has the first choice from the Mountain West. UNLV was playing in its first Mountain West title game and fell to 9-4. The Rebels are set to play in their first bowl game in a decade. Boise State outgained the Rebels 527-298, including 301 yards on the ground.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.