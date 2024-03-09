Green hits 8 3s, scores 26 points to lead Florida State over Miami 83-75

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. tied a career high with eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Florida State to an 83-75 win over Miami in a regular-season finale on Saturday. Jamir Watkins added 16 points and 11 rebounds, Jalen Warley added 13 points and Cam Corhen 10 for the Seminoles who also beat Miami 84-75 on Jan. 17. Bensley Joseph scored 17 points and Norchad Omier had 16 points and 17 rebounds for Miami, which lost its ninth straight. Matthew Cleveland also scored 16 points and Wooga Poplar added 12.

