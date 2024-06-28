Green, Fujita start U.S. Senior Open with 63s. Local favorite Andrade shot back at Newport CC

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Richard Green and Hiroyuki Fujita each shot 7-under 63 in the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday, taking advantage of low wind in the morning to attack the seaside Newport Country Club course and pull a stroke ahead of local favorite Billy Andrade. Andrade, a native Rhode Islander, shot 64 in tougher afternoon conditions, with the wind at 15-25 mph when he teed off just before 2 p.m. at the mouth of Narragansett Bay. Steven Ames was fourth at 65. Ten players shot 66. Among them: former Senior Open champions Steve Stricker, Jeff Maggert and Padraig Harrington, and Englishman Lee Westwood, who was making his over-50 tour debut a week after finishing third in the LIV Golf event outside of Nashville, Tennessee.

