Green Bay women take down top-seeded Cleveland State 64-40 to claim Horizon League Tournament title

By The Associated Press
Green Bay guard Callie Genke, left, attempts to steal the ball from Cleveland State guard Mickayla Perdue as she drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA basketball game for the women's Horizon League Conference championship, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Doug McSchooler]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Natalie McNeal scored a career-high 32 points to go with eight rebounds and No. 2 seed Green Bay took down No. 1 seed Cleveland State 64-40 in the Horizon League Tournament on Tuesday to earn its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2018.

Green Bay (27-6), which advanced to the final game for the fourth time in six years, became a 17-time tournament champion. The Phoenix enter the NCAA Tournament after reaching 25 wins for the seventh time in the last 10 years — including wins over ranked Creighton and Washington State.

Cleveland State (29-5) was playing in the championship final for the sixth time in its history and for the third straight season — including a victory over Green Bay last season. The Vikings had their 11-game winning streak snapped.

Jenna Guyer gave Green Bay the first double-digit lead of the game, 23-13, with 6:04 remaining in the second quarter. The Phoenix led by at least 10 the rest of the way. Guyer made a hook shot in the lane in the final seconds of the third quarter to extend Green Bay’s lead to 47-29.

McNeal made 15 field goals, while Cleveland State went 16 of 49 from the field. She topped her previous high of 30 points, set on Feb. 3 in an 86-63 loss at Cleveland State.

Colbi Maples led Cleveland State with 22 points. Mickayla Perdue, averaging 17.2 points per game, was held to seven points on 2-of-12 shooting. Maples led the league in free-throw attempts this season with 208, but only went 0 for 1 against Green Bay.

Maples scored 16 of Cleveland State’s 19 first-half points after making 7 of 12 from the field, while her teammates combined to go 1 for 11 in trailing 32-19 at the break.

The Vikings had just one offensive rebounds through the first three quarters.

Green Bay improved to 23-0 this season when holding opponents under 60 points per game — despite going against the league leader in points at 75.6 per game.

