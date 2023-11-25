Green Bay women get second Top 25 win, stymie No. 23 Washington State 59-48 in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Bailey Butler had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals and Green Bay defeated No. 23 Washington State 59-48 in the Cancun Challenge. It was the second Top 25 win for the Phoenix, who beat No. 22 Creighton 65-53 before heading to Mexico. The loss ended the best start for the Cougars since the 1978-79 team went 10-0. With their worst shooting game of the season (35%), they were held 29 points below their average. Maddy Schreiber had 12 points to lead Green Bay. Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 17 points for the Cougars and Tara Wallack had 16.

