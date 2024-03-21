Green, Aphibarnrat and Smith share first-round lead in Singapore after 8-under 64s

SINGAPORE (AP) — Gavin Green, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Jordan Smith share the first-round lead at the Singapore Classic after shooting 8-under 64s. Green is from over the border in Malaysia. He holed a 40-footer for eagle at No. 3 and birdied seven of his last 12 holes to join Thailand’s Aphibarnrat and England’s Smith in a tie for first. Smith is the world No. 88 and coming off a second-place finish at the Jonsson Workwear Open two weeks ago on the European tour. He was bogey-free and finished with an eagle at the par-5 last. The No. 441-ranked Aphibarnrat had nine birdies. The leading three were a stroke ahead of Ugo Coussard of France.

