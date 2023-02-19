Greek skier Ginnis takes silver, Kristoffersen wins slalom

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Greek racer AJ Ginnis finished runner-up to gold medalist Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway in the men’s slalom at the Alpine skiing world championships Sunday to earn his country its first medal at a worlds in any Olympic sport on snow or ice.

Ginnis was second after the opening run and held on to his position as he finished 0.20 behind Kristoffersen. The Norwegian posted the fastest-second run time as he improved from 16th position.

It’s Kristoffersen’s second world title after winning gold in the GS four years ago.

Alex Vinatzer of Italy was 0.38 behind to take the bronze medal.

First-run leader Manuel Feller dropped to seventh as Austria failed to win a gold medal at a words for the first time since 1987.

