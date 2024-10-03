Greek police arrest 8 Romanian soccer fans ahead of Steaua Bucharest-PAOK Europa League match

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have arrested eight Romanian football fans under fan violence laws. A knife and a retractable baton were found in the van they were travelling in ahead of a Thursday night Europa League match. Police say the fans were in a convoy of two vans and a car heading to Thessaloniki for the match between Steaua Bucharest and Greek club PAOK when their vehicles were searched at the Promachonas border crossing between Bulgaria and Greece. They were arrested under stricter regulations introduced as part of a crackdown on fan violence that has plagued Greek soccer in particular, and sports events in the country in general, for decades.

