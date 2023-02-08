Greek F Giorgos Giakoumakis signs with Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — After cutting ties with Josef Martinez, Atlanta United has bolstered its front line by signing Greek forward Giorgos Giakoumakis. The 28-year-old Giakoumakis comes to Major League Soccer from Celtic F.C., where he led the Scottish Premiership in goals and helped the team win both the league title and Scottish Cup. He has some big shoes to fill in Atlanta. Giakoumakis will take a designated player and international roster spot, essentially taking over for Martinez after the leading scorer in franchise history was let go by United and signed with Inter Miami.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.