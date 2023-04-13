Greek club Olympiakos releases James Rodríguez

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodríguez has been released by Olympiakos a day after the club was knocked out of the Greek Cup. The 31-year-old former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player joined the Greek club last September and scored five goals this season. Olympiakos is in third place in the Greek league and lost to AEK Athens 4-2 on aggregate in the Greek Cup semifinals.

