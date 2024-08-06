Greek athlete tests positive for banned substance, booted from Paris Games

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek athlete at the Paris Games has tested positive in a doping test and has been asked to leave the athletes’ village, Greece’s Olympic committee said in a statement. The Hellenic Olympic Committee said it was informed of the positive result by Greece’s anti-doping agency, adding that a temporary ban for the athlete was automatic. The HOC did not identify the athlete or which sport they were competing in.

