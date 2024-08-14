Greatest pole vaulter Duplantis to race fastest 400-meter hurdler Warholm in 100-meter sprint

ZURICH (AP) — The greatest pole vaulter is set to race the fastest ever 400-meter hurdler in the 100-meter sprint. Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, who broke his own world record in the pole vault at the Paris Olympics, will race Karsten Warholm, who set his 400-meter hurdles world record at the previous Olympics in Tokyo. The race will take place in Zurich, Switzerland, on Sept. 4, a day before the city’s Diamond League meet. Both athletes have run the 100 before but not recently with Warholm clocking 10.49 in 2017, and Duplantis 10.57 in 2018.

