Greatest of The Games: 6 of the most memorable meetings between Ohio State and Michigan

If it’s Michigan-Ohio State it is almost always a huge game. No rivalry has produced more games matching AP Top 25 ranked teams, top-10 matchups and top-five games. The Game is filled with lore and legends and thrilling performances. Even before the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines kick off Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the 119th meeting will be historic. One day it could make the list of the most memorable in perhaps the best rivalry in college football.

