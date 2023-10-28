Great playing careers end at the Rugby World Cup. Not all of them on the field

PARIS (AP) — Every Rugby World Cup ends in tears for every team. Even the winner sheds tears of joy and relief. It also marks the end of a lot of great international careers. The final on Saturday is the last All Blacks hurrah for three of the team’s four centurions. They are Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Aaron Smith. Popular hooker Dane Coles only found out when he missed selection for the final that his last All Blacks test was the quarterfinal. South Africa has been less revealing about its futures but its certain the end is nigh for many in the oldest team in the tournament. The Springboks have an average age 30.4. No. 8 Duane Vermeulen has said he’s retiring. It could be as a two-time World Cup winner.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.