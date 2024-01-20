Great Osobor’s 20 points power No. 16 Utah State past Fresno State 83-62

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Great Osobor tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 Utah State to a 83-62 victory over Fresno State on Saturday. Ian Martinez chipped in 14 points to help the Aggies bounce back from a 99-86 loss at New Mexico on Tuesday. Josh Uduje added 12 points and Darius Brown II tallied 11. Utah State shot 55% from the field and outrebounded Fresno State 40-25. Isaiah Pope led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Donavan Yap Jr. had 12 points and Eduardo Andre added 11. Isaiah Hill chipped in a game-high 10 assists. Fresno State lost for the sixth time in eight games after giving up 18 points off 13 turnovers.

