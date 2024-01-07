Great Osobor’s 20 points, 14 rebounds lift Utah State over No. 13 Colorado State 77-72

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Great Osobor scored 20 points and had 14 rebounds and Mason Falslev added 18 points to lift Utah State over No. 13 Colorado State 77-72 on Saturday night. Osobor’s final points from the free-throw line made it 69-60 for Utah State with 1:56 left. After trailing most of the game, Josh Uduje capped a 10-0 run with a 3-point play on a follow shot to put the Aggies up 65-57 with 3:57 remaining. Fans flooded the court and engulfed the happy Aggies as they won their 13th straight.

