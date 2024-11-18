Great Osobor scores 23 with career-high 18 rebounds; Washington beats UMass Lowell 74-69

SEATTLE (AP) — Great Osobor scored 23 points and finished with a career-high 18 rebounds to help Washington beat UMass Lowell 74-69 in the first meeting between the programs. Tyree Ihenacho, freshman Zoom Diallo and Tyler Harris had 12 points apiece for Washington (3-1). Harris added a career-high five blocks. Yuri Covington scored 19 points and Quinton Mincey had 13 points and 10 rebounds for UML (2-2). Osobor scored four points before Kortright made a layup to cap a 9-2 spurt that gave the Huskies a 69-60 lead with 3:37 to play. Covington converted a three-point play to make it a four-point game with 24 seconds left but Kortright made 1-of-2 free throws before Osobor threw down a dunk to make it 74-67 with 4 seconds remaining.

