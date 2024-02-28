Great Osobor, Darius Brown II lead No. 22 Utah State to 77-73 OT win over Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Great Osobor had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Darius Brown II added 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and No. 22 Utah State beat Fresno State 77-73 in overtime. The Aggies and Boise State are both 11-4 in conference with three games left in the regular season, but Utah State swept its regular season series with the Broncos. Pope made a layup to make it 73-all with 51 seconds remaining but Brown answered with a step-back 3 17 seconds later to give the Aggies the lead for good. Osobor stole the ball with 22 seconds remaining and Brown made 1-of-2 free throws 10 seconds later to cap the scoring. Isaiah Hill scored 21 points before fouling out in the opening minute of overtime to lead Fresno State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.