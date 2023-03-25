Great debuts for De la Fuente, Joselu as Spain beats Norway

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Spain got off to a winning start under new coach Luis de la Fuente by beating Norway 3-0 to open its qualifying campaign for the 2024 European Championship. Dani Olmo scored in the first half and debutant Joselu came off the bench late to add two quick goals to give Spain victory over a Norway squad that was without star forward Erling Haaland because of a groin injury. It was Spain’s 23rd straight win in a European qualifier at home. Norway remains with only one win in nine matches against Spain. De la Fuente was promoted from Spain’s under-21 team to replace Luis Enrique in December.

