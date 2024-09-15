Great Britain fails to reach Davis Cup Finals last eight after losing to Canada

By The Associated Press
Canada's Gabriel Diallo (left) and Alexis Galarneau in the group stage finals match during the Davis Cup group stage finals match at the AO Arena, Manchester, England, Sunday Sept. 15, 2024. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Egerton]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Great Britain failed to qualify for the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals after losing to Canada in its last group-stage tie while Novak Djokovic helped Serbia secure a place in next year’s qualifiers. The British needed a 3-0 win against the Canadians in Manchester, but Dan Evans lost 6-0, 7-5 to Denis Shapovalov to end Britain’s hopes in the opening match. Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Jack Draper to seal Canada’s victory. Canada and Argentina advanced from Group D. Finland was the other team eliminated. Djokovic led Serbia to a 3-1 win over Greece in a World Group 1 tie in Belgrade. The Olympic champion partnered Hamad Medjedovic to a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Aristotelis Thanos and Petros Tsitsipas.

