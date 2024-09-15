Great Britain fails to reach Davis Cup Finals last eight after losing to Canada

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Great Britain failed to qualify for the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals after losing to Canada in its last group-stage tie while Novak Djokovic helped Serbia secure a place in next year’s qualifiers. The British needed a 3-0 win against the Canadians in Manchester, but Dan Evans lost 6-0, 7-5 to Denis Shapovalov to end Britain’s hopes in the opening match. Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Jack Draper to seal Canada’s victory. Canada and Argentina advanced from Group D. Finland was the other team eliminated. Djokovic led Serbia to a 3-1 win over Greece in a World Group 1 tie in Belgrade. The Olympic champion partnered Hamad Medjedovic to a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Aristotelis Thanos and Petros Tsitsipas.

