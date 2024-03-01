Grealish set for spell on sidelines with groin injury, could miss England friendlies

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish likely will be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a groin injury that also threatens to keep him out of England’s upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. Grealish was substituted before halftime of City’s 6-2 rout of Luton on Tuesday in the FA Cup with a recurrence of the injury that forced him to miss the previous three games. City manager Pep Guardiola says “When he will come back I don’t know.” Besides upcoming key City games, England hosts Brazil on March 23 and Belgium three days later, both at Wembley Stadium. Guardiola says “I think he will not be fit.”

