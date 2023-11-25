Grealish misses Man City vs. Liverpool match because of illness. Haaland starts

By The Associated Press
Young Boys' Saidy Janko is challenged by Manchester City's Jack Grealish, right, during the group G Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and Young Boys at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jack Grealish was left out of Manchester City’s squad against Liverpool because he was was unwell. But Erling Haaland was in the starting lineup for the clash between the Premier League’s top two at Etihad Stadium. The striker sustained a knock while on international duty with Norway last week. City manager Pep Guardiola said England international Grealish was “feeling unwell” and that was the reason for the midfielder’s absence. John Stones was on the substitutes’ bench after recovering from a muscle injury.

