Grealish and Alexander-Arnold withdraw from England squad because of injuries

LONDON (AP) — England duo Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been ruled out of the team’s upcoming games because of injuries. The English FA says the two players have withdrawn from the squad because of “injuries sustained prior to camp.” No replacements were set to be called up. Alexander-Arnold was substituted during Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa on Sunday, while Grealish missed Manchester City’s victory over Fulham on Saturday. England faces Ukraine on Saturday in a European Championship qualifier before meeting Scotland in a friendly in Glasgow on Tuesday.

