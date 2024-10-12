Grayson Saunier sparks 21-point comeback, Dartmouth edges Yale 44-43 by stopping 2-point try in OT

NEW HAVEN, Ct. (AP) — Grayson Saunier had five total touchdowns, Dartmouth overcame a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit, and the Big Green defeated Yale 44-43 by stopping a two-point conversion try in overtime. Dartmouth rallied from a 37-16 fourth-quarter deficit when Saunier threw 7-yard touchdown passes to Paxton Scott and Daniel Haughton on consecutive possessions to make it 37-30 with 6 1/2 minutes left. After a missed field goal by Yale, Saunier’s 32-yard touchdown run tied it at 37 with 1:22 remaining. Yale reached Dartmouth’s 28 but Nick Conforti missed a 46-yard field goal attempt with 3 seconds left. In overtime, Q Jones scored and Dartmouth led 44-37. Yale responded with a 10-yard pass from Grant Jordan to Chase Nenad but the Bulldogs went for two and Jordan’s pass to David Pantelis was incomplete.

