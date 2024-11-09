Grayson Saunier, Jackson Proctor guide Dartmouth to 26-17 victory over Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Grayson Saunier scored twice on 1-yard runs in the second quarter and Jackson Proctor followed with a touchdown pass to propel Dartmouth to a 26-17 victory over Princeton. Saunier capped eight- and nine-play drives for Dartmouth (7-1, 4-1 Ivy League) with touchdown runs, and Proctor passed to Chris Corbo for a 5-yard score with 15 seconds left to give the Big Green a 21-7 lead at halftime. Proctor completed 21 of 30 passes for 185 yards and he carried seven times for 30 yards. Blaine Hipa finished with 137 yards and two touchdowns on 11-for-18 passing for Princeton (2-6, 1-4).

