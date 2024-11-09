Grayson James’ late TD toss and strong ground game carry Boston College past Syracuse, 37-31

BOSTON (AP) — Backup quarterback Grayson James threw an 18-yard TD to tight end Jeremiah Franklin on a fourth-and-1 play late in the game, and Boston College held off Syracuse 37-31 on Saturday in the 100th anniversary of the schools’ first meeting. The Eagles (5-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) rushed for 313 yards, halting a three-game losing streak and moving a win away from bowl eligibility in coach Bill O’Brien’s first season. Kye Robichaux ran for 198 yards and 2 TDs, and Jordan McDonald had 133 yards with a score for BC. James completed 5 for 6 passes for 51 yards. Kyle McCord went 31-of-48 for 392 yards and two TDs for Syracuse (6-3, 3-3). BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos limped off the field after the opening drive in the third quarter.

