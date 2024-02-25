Grayson Allen leads balanced effort for Suns, who pull away late for 123-113 win over Lakers

PHOENIX (AP) — Grayson Allen scored 24 points, Kevin Durant added 22 and the Phoenix Suns pulled away late in the fourth quarter to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 123-113 on Sunday.

Allen and Royce O’Neale hit crucial 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to put the Suns up 116-104 with three minutes left. Jusuf Nurkic added 18 points, 22 rebounds and seven assists.

The Lakers trailed by 20 points late in the first quarter, but slowly cut the deficit to 92-90 by late in the third. Phoenix responded with the next six points and didn’t trail in the fourth.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting and also had 12 assists. Anthony Davis had 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Four Phoenix starters scored at least 20 points and the Suns had a 51-34 rebounding advantage. Devin Booker scored 21 and O’Neale added 20. Bol Bol had 11 points in 24 minutes off the bench.

The Suns took a 38-18 lead late in the first quarter before settling for a 45-28 advantage going into the second. The 45 points were the most Phoenix has scored in a quarter this season. The Lakers cut into that advantage in the second but still trailed 72-63 at the break.

D’Angelo Russell led Los Angeles with 18 points in the first half while Booker had 13 for the Suns.

Suns three-time All-Star Bradley Beal missed his fourth straight game because of a tight left hamstring. Beal has played just 30 of the team’s 58 games this season because of various injuries.

Phoenix and Los Angeles are in a similar position roughly two-thirds of the way through the regular season. Both teams have star-laden rosters, but are struggling to avoid the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

The Suns entered the game as the West’s No. 8 seed while the Lakers were No. 9. The top six teams in each conference avoid the play-in tournament and advance to the first best-of-seven round.

