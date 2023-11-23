Gray sparks Nebraska in 2nd half to beat Duquesne, 89-79 in Cornhusker Classic

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Juwan Gary scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half to help spark Nebraska’s come-from-behind win over Duquesne, 89-79 to finish a three-game sweep in the Cornhusker Classic tournament. Nebraska swept games with Rider, Stony Brook and Duquesne in the four-team, round-robin tournament. The Dukes beat both the Seawolves and Broncs in Pittsburgh to finish second.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.