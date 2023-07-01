Gray scores 26, Dream beat Mystics 94-89 for second home victory

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Rhyne Howard had 14 points and eight assists and the Atlanta Dream beat the Washington Mystics 94-89. Gray made a wide open 3-pointer with 2:09 remaining to give Atlanta an 88-82 lead. Gray added a three-point play with 48.8 seconds left to extend the lead to 91-86. Elena Delle Donne answered at the other end with a three-point play with 34.4 seconds left to cut Washington’s deficit to 91-89. But Nia Coffey converted a three-point play to seal it for Atlanta. Delle Donne stayed on the floor following the Coffey basket, after appearing to roll her left ankle, and was helped off the floor. Coffey and AD Durr each added 15 points for Atlanta, which won its second home game of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.