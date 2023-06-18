Gray scores 25, Howard adds 21 as Dream beat Fever 100-94, win 3rd straight

INDIANPOLIS (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Rhyne Howard added 21 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 100-94 on Sunday. Cheyenne Parker had 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Atlanta. Nia Coffey made 3 of 4 from 3-point range, finished with 11 points and tied a career high with six assists. Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, made 10 of 15 from the field and led Indiana with 25 points — tying her career best — and a season-high four blocks. The win was the Dream’s third consecutive on a four-game road trip.

