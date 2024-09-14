Gray scores 21 to lead Aces to 78-74 win over Fever as Clark sets WNBA assists record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored 21 points, A’ja Wilson added 15 points and 17 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces held on to beat the Indiana Fever 78-74 on Friday night to spoil another record-breaking day for Caitlin Clark. Clark, who scored all of her 18 points in the second half, finished with eight rebounds and nine assists for Indiana. The rookie set the WNBA’s single-season record for assists with 320, breaking the mark of 316 set last season by Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun. Gray made 7 of 11 from the field and had six assists for Las Vegas. Kelsey Plum added 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Jackie Young scored 12 points.

