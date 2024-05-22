Gray scores 21 and Atlanta rallies to defeat Dallas 83-78 in its WNBA home opener

ATLANTA (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 21 points to lead five in double figures and the Atlanta Dream rallied in the second half to win their home opener, defeating the Dallas Wings 83-78. The Dream rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit, taking the lead at 63-62 on a Naz Hillmon layup early in the fourth quarter. A second-chance 3-pointer from Gray gave the Dream a 74-68 lead with five minutes to go. Monique Billings hit two free throws to draw Dallas within 80-76 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining and Teaira McCowan hit a pair from the line to cut it to 81-78 with 40 seconds left. With 13 seconds left, McCowan fouled Aerial Powers while blocking a layup and Powers made both free throws for a five-point lead.

