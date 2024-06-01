Gray, Howard help Dream take lead late then hold off Aces in 78-74 win

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 24 points and Rhyne Howard scored 16 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Las Vegas Aces 78-74. After A’ja Wilson made a step back basket from 16-feet out to give the Aces a 60-56 lead with 7:57 left to play, Atlanta went on a 9-2 run to take the lead for good. A’ja Wilson scored 28 points, Kelsey Plum 19 and Jackie Young 15 for the Aces who fell to 4-2.

